Trump Administration Considers Tax Deadline Extension Due to Coronavirus

The April 15 tax deadline may be pushed back, according to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

The extension is intended to help "small and medium-sized businesses and hard-working individuals" who have been affected the most by the spread of the coronavirus.

Steve Mnuchin, via statement The final decision about the extension will be made by President Trump and does not require approval by Congress.

The Treasury Department may need to borrow money if tax payments are delayed.

The IRS collected about $333 billion in individual taxes in April 2019.