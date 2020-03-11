Trump Administration Considers Tax Deadline Extension Due to Coronavirus
Trump Administration Considers
Tax Deadline Extension
Due to Coronavirus The April 15 tax deadline may be pushed back,
according to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.
The extension is intended to help "small and medium-sized businesses and hard-working individuals" who have been affected the most
by the spread of the coronavirus.
Steve Mnuchin,
via statement The final decision about the extension will be
made by President Trump and does not
require approval by Congress.
The Treasury Department may need to
borrow money if tax payments are delayed.
The IRS collected about $333 billion
in individual taxes in April 2019.