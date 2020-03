Low=income housing report 39 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:23s - Published Low=income housing report The National Low-Income Housing Coalition found there is a shortage of 7 million homes nationwide. The Nevada State Board of Finance has approved $51 million in bonds for affordable housing project throughout Nevada. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Low=income housing report HOUSING NATIONWIDE - HAS FALLENSHORT A NEW REPORT SHOWS -STATISTICALLY NO PROGRESS ININCREASING AFFORDABLE HOUSINGFOR THE MOST VULNERABLE.WE'RE TALKING ABOUT PEOPLE WHOLIVE BELOW THE POVERTY LINE --SENIORS, PEOPLE WITHDISABILITIES, FAMILIES WITHYOUNG CHILDREN AND MANY MORE.THE 'NATIONAL LOW INCOMEHOUSING COALITION' FOUND ASHORTAGE OF 7 MILLION HOMESNATIONWIDE.THAT'S ONLY ABOUT 36 AFFORDABLERENTAL PROPERTIES FOR EVERY 100NEEDED.THE GROUP SAYS SOLUTIONS ARETHERE BUT UNDERFUNDEDSOTVO TRT 09 DIANE YENTEL /NLIHC PRESIDENT & CEO INACTIONIS EXPENSIVE LIKE WE'REACTUALLY PAYING AS A COUNTRYWE'RE PAYING TO ALLOW PEOPLE TOREMAIN HOMELESS.5:02A LACK OF AFFORDABLE HOUSINGCOSTS TAXPAYERS IN OTHER WAYS..THROUGH INCREASED HEALTHCARECOSTS, LOWER EDUCATION LEVELS,PEOPLE EARNING LESS OVER ALIFETIME AND PAYING LESS INTAXESHERE IN THE VALLEY THOSE WHONEED AFFORDABLE HOUSING AREGETTING A BOOST.THE STATE BOARD OF FINANCEAPPROVED 51 MILLION IN BONDS TOFOR AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROJECTSTHROUGHOUT NEVADA.22 MILLION OF THAT WILL GO TOTO SUPPORT THE ACQUISITION ANDRENOVATION OF 120 MULTI-FAMILYUNITS AT THE HIGHLAND VILLAGEAPARTMENTS IN HENDERSON.THE COMPLEX IS NEAR BOULDERHIGHWAY AND LAKE MEAD.PEOPLE LIVING THERE WILL PAY NOMORE THAN 30 PERCENT OF THEAREA'S MEDIAN INCOME IN RENT.THEY WILL ALSO GET HELP FROMTHE DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING ANDURBAN DEVELOPMENT.IF YOU ARE INTERESTED INWORKING FOR THE 2020 CENSUS





