Music Festivals And Concerts In Jeopardy As Coronavirus Fears Worsen

Music Festivals And Concerts In Jeopardy As Coronavirus Fears WorsenThe global pandemic is causing problems for festivals worldwide.
Will Coachella Be Cancelled Over Coronavirus? | Billboard News [Video]Will Coachella Be Cancelled Over Coronavirus? | Billboard News

BTS cancelled some concerts, as well as Louis Tomlinson and Mariah Carey. Now, the Ultra Music Festival was just shut down all over fears of the Coronavirus, so the big question is will SXSW and..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:43Published

More Tech, Social Media Companies Pull Out Of SXSW Over Coronavirus Fears [Video]More Tech, Social Media Companies Pull Out Of SXSW Over Coronavirus Fears

Concerns about the coronavirus and its spread is now impacting one if Texas' largest media, technology and music conference and festivals -- South By Southwest. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:30Published

