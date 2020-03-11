How Bindi Irwin will tribute her father, Steve Irwin, at her wedding

Global  

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
The 21-year-old, only daughter of the late Steve Irwin, has a number of touching tributes planned for her upcoming wedding.

Bindi Irwin, who was just 8 years old when her father died in 2006, got engaged to professional wakeboarder Chandler Powell last year.

The couple got engaged at the Australia Zoo, and the wedding is also being held at the zoo.

The zoo is run by Bindi’s mother, Terri, who said her husband’s presence will be felt throughout the ceremony.

“We want to acknowledge Steve by all of us lighting this candle for him".

Steve’s son, Robert, will walk Bindi down the aisle.

“It’ll be really important that Robert walks me down the aisle.

I’m always so grateful that Robert is there, and he has been such a big part of my life"

