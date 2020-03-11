Global  

Cincinnati Mayor declares state of emergency

Cincinnati Mayor declares state of emergency

Cincinnati Mayor declares state of emergency

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley declared a state of emergency in the wake of Ohio's coronavirus concerns.
