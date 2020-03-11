Sole-ful! Indian festival colors, Holi, involves hurling SHOES at one another

Global  

The "sole-ful" scene is in Mehsana, India on Tuesday (March 10) as people celebrating the festival of colors, Holi, do so in the traditional way: by hurling shoes at one another.
The "sole-ful" scene is in Mehsana, India on Tuesday (March 10) as people celebrating the festival of colors, Holi, do so in the traditional way: by hurling shoes at one another.

Khasda Yuddh, or the shoe battle, is a tradition dating back150 years and it is believed that the people who get hit with these shoes will have good fortune for a year.

Recently, vegetables have replaced shoes.




