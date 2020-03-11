State's Top Election Officials Meet With Poll Workers In Washington, Beaver Counties

The state's top elections official met with elections leaders and poll workers in Washington and Beaver counties.



Recent related videos from verified sources Reporter Update: Poll Workers Trained In Washington Co. Election officials have talked to Washington County poll workers about changes and concerns; KDKA's Jon Delano reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:31Published 4 hours ago U.S. coronavirus cases top 1K, official warns will 'get worse' Dr. Anthony Fauci of the U.S. National Institutes of Health told Congress "we will see more cases" of coronavirus as governors across the nation warned stronger measures may be needed to contain the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:18Published 8 hours ago