Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > State's Top Election Officials Meet With Poll Workers In Washington, Beaver Counties

State's Top Election Officials Meet With Poll Workers In Washington, Beaver Counties

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:49s - Published < > Embed
State's Top Election Officials Meet With Poll Workers In Washington, Beaver Counties

State's Top Election Officials Meet With Poll Workers In Washington, Beaver Counties

The state's top elections official met with elections leaders and poll workers in Washington and Beaver counties.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Reporter Update: Poll Workers Trained In Washington Co. [Video]Reporter Update: Poll Workers Trained In Washington Co.

Election officials have talked to Washington County poll workers about changes and concerns; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:31Published

U.S. coronavirus cases top 1K, official warns will 'get worse' [Video]U.S. coronavirus cases top 1K, official warns will 'get worse'

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the U.S. National Institutes of Health told Congress "we will see more cases" of coronavirus as governors across the nation warned stronger measures may be needed to contain the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.