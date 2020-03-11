NCAA Announcement 40 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCBI - Published NCAA Announcement Just yesterday the NCAA was moving forward to allow fans at this year's men's and women's basketball tournament. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NCAA Announcement Good evening everyone... what a difference a day makes... just yesterday the n-c- double a was moving forward to allow fans at this year's men's and women's basketball tournament. Wcbi sports's courtney robb joins me now with more on this stunning announcement that's left the sports world spinning... it's official....march madness will have no fans this year ncaa president mark emmert releasing a statement saying that he has "made the decision to conduct upcoming chship events, including division i men's and women's basketball tournaments with only essential staff and limited family attendance" this coming just a day after emmert announced that the big dance would continue as normal...the decision was a reccomendation from the ncaa's covid-19 advisory panel this is trickling down to the individual conferences as well, including the s-e-c...we'll have more information on that later in sports... thanks courtney for that update...





