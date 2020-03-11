Global  

March Sadness: NCAA tournament to be played without fans

March Sadness: NCAA tournament to be played without fansThe March Madness for both men and women's tournaments due to coronavirus fears.
0
Recent related news from verified sources

NCAA March Madness tournament to be held without fans

College basketball fans will have to enjoy the madness from a distance. The general public won’t be...
bizjournals - Published

How to watch March Madness — stream all the college basketball conference tournaments leading up to the big dance

How to watch March Madness — stream all the college basketball conference tournaments leading up to the big dance  · *March has arrived, which means the best time of the year for college basketball fans is...
Business Insider - Published


Tweets about this

klsnana6

KAREN SCHREIBER RT @NEWS_MAKER: MARCH SADNESS: NCAA tournament to be fan free... https://t.co/0FvAG7zpXe 34 seconds ago

Teezy_2Sleezy

$leezy💰 Tha6Gawd NCAA Tournament with no fans = March Sadness 1 minute ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. March Sadness: No Fans at NCAA Tournament Games Due to Coronavirus | Breitbart https://t.co/DLsa8bSGmN 12 minutes ago

AZSPORTSNETWORK

azsportsnetwork TV Ratings will be thru the roof! March Sadness: NCAA Tournament closed to fans https://t.co/5sZmgciJwE 14 minutes ago

KIOSOmaha

Omaha Public Radio 🎙 "March Sadness!" - NCAA Restricts Annual Tournament Attendance https://https://t.co/TPjZBO0DhR 16 minutes ago

DTOMnews

DTOMnews : #YouAreTheNewsNow You have to be kidding me.... https://t.co/ZioNS63Ra8 17 minutes ago

ronhorn32

Ron Horn March Sadness: No fans will be allowed at NCAA Tournament. https://t.co/Dz6KkSyNuu 19 minutes ago

realVictorTrump

Victor E. Trump March Sadness: No Fans at NCAA Tournament Games Due to Coronavirus @BreitbartNews https://t.co/s7Gtg7AKiV 20 minutes ago


NCAA Won't Let Fans To Attend March Madness Tournament Games During Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]NCAA Won't Let Fans To Attend March Madness Tournament Games During Coronavirus Outbreak

The NCAA is limiting attendance at its events during March Madness, amid concerns of coronavirus as more cases pop up across the country.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:15Published

NCAA Announcement [Video]NCAA Announcement

Just yesterday the NCAA was moving forward to allow fans at this year's men's and women's basketball tournament.

Credit: WCBIPublished

