Police: Power Outage Affecting Southdale Area Of Edina

Police: Power Outage Affecting Southdale Area Of Edina

Police: Power Outage Affecting Southdale Area Of Edina

Edina police say a power outage is affecting the Southdale area of the city Wednesday morning, Jeff Wagner reports (0:14).

WCCO 4 News At 5 – Mar.

11, 2020

0
