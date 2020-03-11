Colton Treu Gets 54 Years In Prison For Hit-And-Run That Killed 3 Girls Scouts, Mother 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:14s - Published Colton Treu Gets 54 Years In Prison For Hit-And-Run That Killed 3 Girls Scouts, Mother Colten Treu has been sentenced to 54 years in prison for driving while high and killing three Girl Scouts and one mother, and severely injuring another Girl Scout (2:14). WCCO 4 News At 5 – Mar. 11, 2020

