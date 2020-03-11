|
Colton Treu Gets 54 Years In Prison For Hit-And-Run That Killed 3 Girls Scouts, Mother
Colten Treu has been sentenced to 54 years in prison for driving while high and killing three Girl Scouts and one mother, and severely injuring another Girl Scout (2:14).
WCCO 4 News At 5 – Mar.
11, 2020
