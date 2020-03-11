Michigan coronavirus patient being treated at UM hospital in Ann Arbor 4 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:52s - Published Michigan coronavirus patient being treated at UM hospital in Ann Arbor State health officials confirmed Tuesday that two people in Michigan have tested positive for Coronavirus; a middle-aged man from Wayne County and a middle-aged woman from Oakland County. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this BenTallmadge RT @adjunctprofesor: One of the two Michigan residents who have tested positive for the #COVID19 virus is an inpatient at the University of… 24 seconds ago (((William Grove))) Michigan coronavirus patient being treated at UM hospital in Ann Arbor https://t.co/Q3m1zwdcq5 3 minutes ago Fanfictionwritertvseries Michigan coronavirus patient being treated at UM hospital in Ann Arbor https://t.co/FwiGLMsrxP via @YouTube 20 minutes ago Chocalate WW Michigan coronavirus patient being treated at U-M Hospital in Ann Arbor https://t.co/oPib0JAvkz 22 minutes ago ⭐Jo⭐Jo⭐ One of the two Michigan residents who have tested positive for the #COVID19 virus is an inpatient at the University… https://t.co/5fsLWqvCX9 1 hour ago Feyan54jony644 Michigan coronavirus patient being treated at U-M Hospital in Ann Arbor https://t.co/uck8F7j1OB 2 hours ago