Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders Opening Campaign Office In West Philadelphia 55 seconds ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:22s - Published Sanders' office will open on Friday. Sanders' office will open on Friday.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders Opening Campaign Office In West Philadelphia THE PROPOSED CHANGES ON OURWEBSITE CBSPHILLY.COM.PRESIDENTIAL HOPEFULBERNIE SANDERS IS OPENING ACAMPAIGN OFFICE INPHILADELPHIA THIS WEEK.SANDERS IS STAYING IN THE RACEDESPITE DISAPPOINTING FIN NISHLAST NIGHT'S PRIMARIES.RIGHT NOW JOE BIDEN HAS AROUND150 MORE DELEGATES THANSANDERS.BIDEN HAS HAD A PRESS FENCEPHILADELPHIA, SINCE THE VERYBEGINNING, HE OPENED HISNATIONAL CAMPAIGN HEADQUARTERS





Recent related news from verified sources Inside A Bernie Sanders Presidency – OpEd By Caleb Mills US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has been called many things by many...

Eurasia Review - Published 2 days ago



Bernie Sanders cancels Cleveland rally over coronavirus concerns U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has canceled a rally set for Tuesday night in...

Reuters - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this