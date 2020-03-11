ISU hosts Give Back to Blue Day - and local restaurants are giving back

10.
Today is give back to blue day at indiana state university.
It's a 24-hour fundraiser dedicated to giving back to the students.
The campaign offers donors the opportunity to choose an area of support.
Local restaurants are giving back.
Saratoga's donated a portion of their lunch proceeds to the university.
Country fried steak was on the menu for the day.
"i-s-u is a part of the community.
A big part of the community.
And especially a big part of downtown.
We want to be involved in whatever it takes to help support the university."
The university aims to reach 1 thousand 8 hundred and sixty-five donors in celebration of the year indiana state was founded.
