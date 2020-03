The NCAA is limiting attendance to teams, family members and essential staff.

MORE FLOWERS.LETS GUESS WITH IT.TALKING SPORTS?NO FANS ALLOWED.NCAA TORN N BOTH MEN'S ANDWOMEN'S BASKETBALL WILL BEPLAYED IN LARGELY EMPTY ARENASBECAUSE OF THE CORONAVIRUS,NCAA IS LIMITING ATTENDANCE TOTEAM FAMILY MEMBERS AND

Ohio will bar spectators from attending indoor sporting events as the state grapples with the...

Also reported by • Seattle Times

The seats at the Greensboro Coliseum will be empty when the NCAA Tournament comes to town next...