Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Fears Lead Bay Harbor Islands To Declare State Of Emergency

Coronavirus Fears Lead Bay Harbor Islands To Declare State Of Emergency

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:41s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Fears Lead Bay Harbor Islands To Declare State Of Emergency

Coronavirus Fears Lead Bay Harbor Islands To Declare State Of Emergency

CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports the town declared the state of emergency after they were notified that a staffer believes she may have been exposed to the coronavirus in New York.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cincinnati Mayor declares state of emergency [Video]Cincinnati Mayor declares state of emergency

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley declared a state of emergency in the wake of Ohio's coronavirus concerns.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:28Published

Coronavirus Concern Causes Bay Harbor Islands To Declare State Of Emergency [Video]Coronavirus Concern Causes Bay Harbor Islands To Declare State Of Emergency

CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports the town declared the state of emergency after they were notified that a staffer believes she may have been exposed to the coronavirus in New York.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.