TIDAL Announces Listening Parties For Jay Electronica's Debut LP 'A Written Testimony'

The nearly mythical debut album from Jay Electronica is about to become a reality.

According to a tweet from TIDAL, the streaming service has coordinated three listening parties for the album — titled A Written Testimony — in New York, Los Angeles and New Orleans.

