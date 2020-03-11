Global  

Hand-Washing And Avoiding The Coronavirus: What You Need To Know

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, is spread by droplets.

Let's say someone with the virus coughs or sneezes into their hands, then touches a handrail on an escalator.

If you then touch the same spot, then touch your mouth or nose, the virus can be transmitted to you.

Therefore, it's very important to wash your hands regularly, and avoid touching your face.

According to HuffPost, there's lots of talk about the best type of soap or hand sanitizer to use.

But medical professionals say hand sanitizer is no match for plain soap and water, and spending at least 20 second scrubbing.

What's more, there's zero evidence that 'antibacterial' soaps do any better than regular soap!
