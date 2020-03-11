Global  

WBZ News Update For March 11

WBZ News Update For March 11

WBZ News Update For March 11

Three new coronavirus cases in Mass.; Colleges close, move to online learning; Biogen employees attended second event in Boston; Latest forecast.
Coronavirus daily news update, March 11: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the nation

Officials continue to confirm cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by a new coronavirus known as...
Seattle Times - Published

Gilead, Cloudera rise; Halliburton, Hanesbrands fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Wednesday: Cloudera Inc., up 4...
Seattle Times - Published


DavidJohnLewis3

David John Lewis RT @Baylor: CORONAVIRUS UPDATE (1/8): For the safety & wellbeing of our students, Baylor University is adjusting its spring schedule and… 20 seconds ago

abigaillasante

Abby RT @TCU: Update regarding #COVID19 ▪️Spring break extended through the week of March 16 – 20. ▪️Classes will move from in-person instruct… 59 seconds ago

mikesacconetv

Mike Saccone BREAKING: Bedford High School will be CLOSED tomorrow https://t.co/q2hnI0QqsG #Boston25 https://t.co/FD2EqHZkA5 1 minute ago

BrianaReports

Briana Conner RT @EastCarolina: #Coronavirus Update | March 11, 2020 Spring break will be extended through Friday, March 20. Effective Monday, March 2… 1 minute ago

womensmgt

Dr. Paula Parker, CMPC RT @campbelledu: Three takeaways from President Creed's statement: • No changes to classes as of today • No travel to countries with repo… 2 minutes ago

nedelson

NOEL RT @RowanUniversity: Based on the last 24 hours of developing information about COVID-19, we have expanded guidance for Rowan University st… 3 minutes ago

BHSBucsParents

BHSPA Parents RT @BedfordMAGov: March 11, 2020: Town of Bedford update on COVID-19: https://t.co/Nt85yQpGjL (1/2) https://t.co/qtWgybtGU8 3 minutes ago

TessMSamperi

Tess Samperi RT @WPI: WPI has released important D-Term updates (March 11, 2020) related to the evolving COVID-19 situation. The campus community should… 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

WBZ Evening News Update For March 10 [Video]WBZ Evening News Update For March 10

Governor Charlie Baker Declares State Of Emergency; Harvard Students Must Leave Campus By Sunday; Scattered Showers Tonight

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:27Published

WBZ News Update For March 10 [Video]WBZ News Update For March 10

Harvard Students Told To Move Out; Ivy League Cancels Basketball Tournaments; Boston Marathon Still On Despite Coronavirus Concerns

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:28Published

