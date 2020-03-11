Dow enters bear market territory amid coronavirus fears 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:26s - Published Dow enters bear market territory amid coronavirus fears Wall Street stocks plunged on Wednesday, with the Dow confirming a bear market for the first time since the financial crisis after the World Health Organization called the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Dow enters bear market territory on coronavirus uncertainty as WHO declares pandemic The dollar weakened and the Dow Jones industrials entered bear market territory on Wednesday on...

Reuters - Published 3 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this SMAO Dow enters bear territory, plunging by more than 1,400 points https://t.co/Z3MG5fq1p6 5 minutes ago Tom Flowers 🎧 Dow enters bear territory, plunging by more than 1,400 points https://t.co/EK4KiEHQSU via @nbcnews 8 minutes ago FinanzLinksASIA ▶ Asia stocks set to decline as Dow enters bear market; WHO declares coronavirus outbreak a pandemic: The Dow Jones… https://t.co/9skORiIswS 9 minutes ago Val Buffay RT @gmanews: Dow enters bear market territory on coronavirus uncertainty as WHO declares pandemic https://t.co/bRlEAznSuq 14 minutes ago henry, hwang Dow enters bear market territory as WHO declares COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/lAyEgQyeVm 17 minutes ago Maxwell Dow enters bear territory, plunging by more than 1,400 points https://t.co/fGYEvXK9pP via @nbcnews 18 minutes ago GMA News Dow enters bear market territory on coronavirus uncertainty as WHO declares pandemic https://t.co/bRlEAznSuq 20 minutes ago Kennith Lassalle Dow enters bear territory, plunging by more than 1,400 points https://t.co/ygYjn1tNxC 22 minutes ago