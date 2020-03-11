Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dow enters bear market territory amid coronavirus fears

Dow enters bear market territory amid coronavirus fears

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:26s - Published < > Embed
Dow enters bear market territory amid coronavirus fears

Dow enters bear market territory amid coronavirus fears

Wall Street stocks plunged on Wednesday, with the Dow confirming a bear market for the first time since the financial crisis after the World Health Organization called the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Dow enters bear market territory on coronavirus uncertainty as WHO declares pandemic

The dollar weakened and the Dow Jones industrials entered bear market territory on Wednesday on...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

SuzieQ3dognite

SMAO Dow enters bear territory, plunging by more than 1,400 points https://t.co/Z3MG5fq1p6 5 minutes ago

TomFlowers

Tom Flowers 🎧 Dow enters bear territory, plunging by more than 1,400 points https://t.co/EK4KiEHQSU via @nbcnews 8 minutes ago

FinanzLinksAsia

FinanzLinksASIA ▶ Asia stocks set to decline as Dow enters bear market; WHO declares coronavirus outbreak a pandemic: The Dow Jones… https://t.co/9skORiIswS 9 minutes ago

vyaryamelo

Val Buffay RT @gmanews: Dow enters bear market territory on coronavirus uncertainty as WHO declares pandemic https://t.co/bRlEAznSuq 14 minutes ago

henry_hwang

henry, hwang Dow enters bear market territory as WHO declares COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/lAyEgQyeVm 17 minutes ago

FloLake

Maxwell Dow enters bear territory, plunging by more than 1,400 points https://t.co/fGYEvXK9pP via @nbcnews 18 minutes ago

gmanews

GMA News Dow enters bear market territory on coronavirus uncertainty as WHO declares pandemic https://t.co/bRlEAznSuq 20 minutes ago

klassalle

Kennith Lassalle Dow enters bear territory, plunging by more than 1,400 points https://t.co/ygYjn1tNxC 22 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

European stocks plunge into bear market territory [Video]European stocks plunge into bear market territory

European stocks plunged into bear market territory Monday, with the regional Stoxx 600 index now down more than 20% from recent peaks. An oil price war isn't helping the mood. Julian Satterthwaite..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:58Published

Dow nosedives 1,190 points into correction territory [Video]Dow nosedives 1,190 points into correction territory

Fear the coronavirus is turning into a pandemic sparked another major stampede out of stocks, prompting the worst point-drop for the Dow in history as stocks crumbled 4 percent. Conway G. Gittens looks..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.