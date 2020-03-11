

Tweets about this Hopefawn Levenson WHO On Countries Not Dealing Well With Coronavirus: 'You Know Who You Are' https://t.co/tlbN6KmtFg via @YouTube 57 minutes ago 🇺🇸Tweety Roosevelt🇦🇲🇺🇦 The major countries that do, in Asia, have a SP system (National Health Insurance) are dealing with the outbreak qu… https://t.co/BMn58nfEwp 4 hours ago Niyati Have to say.. looks like countries like Italy, Germany, Spain, UK etc were/are lax and overconfident about #COVID19… https://t.co/RoDiF5Rm19 5 hours ago IranGov.ir "These days, people are dealing with new problem which have been unprecedented over the last few decades in Iran an… https://t.co/jJV9Ii0hpb 6 hours ago AcmeAviator @evdefender @TESLAcharts Italy faired very poorly in 2009 as well when dealing with H1N1. Far higher mortality rat… https://t.co/Asl8DmgQSm 6 hours ago Marius Loots RT @BiancavanWyk16: @mylo1979 @JacksonMthembu_ @PresidencyZA Well … we may not be dealing with it but we are experts on how corruption can… 8 hours ago Tara @realDonaldTrump Compared to other countries we aren’t doing as well dealing with it. Sad you can’t see that 8 hours ago JW It's worth noting that with the exception of South Korea those countries who have experience in dealing with viral… https://t.co/v0W98JrZv3 10 hours ago