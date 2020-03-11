Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > WHO On Countries Not Dealing Well With Coronavirus: 'You Know Who You Are'

WHO On Countries Not Dealing Well With Coronavirus: 'You Know Who You Are'

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
WHO On Countries Not Dealing Well With Coronavirus: 'You Know Who You Are'It&apos;s official: the world is in the midst of a pandemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus news – live: UK likely to see 'a lot more cases' and deaths, as outbreak spreads to more countries and WHO warns of global shortage of protective equipment

Follow the latest updates
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

tehmimzy

Hopefawn Levenson WHO On Countries Not Dealing Well With Coronavirus: 'You Know Who You Are' https://t.co/tlbN6KmtFg via @YouTube 57 minutes ago

trustbustinboi

🇺🇸Tweety Roosevelt🇦🇲🇺🇦 The major countries that do, in Asia, have a SP system (National Health Insurance) are dealing with the outbreak qu… https://t.co/BMn58nfEwp 4 hours ago

NiacinDoc

Niyati Have to say.. looks like countries like Italy, Germany, Spain, UK etc were/are lax and overconfident about #COVID19… https://t.co/RoDiF5Rm19 5 hours ago

Iran_GOV

IranGov.ir "These days, people are dealing with new problem which have been unprecedented over the last few decades in Iran an… https://t.co/jJV9Ii0hpb 6 hours ago

AcmeAviation

AcmeAviator @evdefender @TESLAcharts Italy faired very poorly in 2009 as well when dealing with H1N1. Far higher mortality rat… https://t.co/Asl8DmgQSm 6 hours ago

MaeztroML

Marius Loots RT @BiancavanWyk16: @mylo1979 @JacksonMthembu_ @PresidencyZA Well … we may not be dealing with it but we are experts on how corruption can… 8 hours ago

tealadytara

Tara @realDonaldTrump Compared to other countries we aren’t doing as well dealing with it. Sad you can’t see that 8 hours ago

jwzip

JW It's worth noting that with the exception of South Korea those countries who have experience in dealing with viral… https://t.co/v0W98JrZv3 10 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

European Countries Taking Steps To Limit Coronavirus' Spread [Video]European Countries Taking Steps To Limit Coronavirus' Spread

France has banned large gatherings and Ireland has canceled St. Patrick&apos;s Day parades. But not all countries have taken such measures.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:31Published

'The threat of a pandemic has become very real' -WHO [Video]'The threat of a pandemic has become very real' -WHO

The coronavirus is closer to causing a pandemic but outbreaks in countries can still be controlled through a combination of containment and mitigation measures, the World Health Organization (WHO) said..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.