Six people test positive for Coronavirus in Louisiana

John bel edwards is warnin- louisiana - residents that he expects the - number of new coronavirus - cases in the state to rise.

- louisiana announced the first - positive test for the - virus on monday.- authorities say six people have- now tested positive with- recent tests awaiting federal - confirmation.

- edwards told a luncheon today - the state expects to see- more positive tests in the- coming days and weeks.- but he urged everyone to stay - calm.

- the state is receiving nearly 8- million dollars to help with- preparedness and response.- the governor called on people t- follow the types of - precautionary measures they tak- to avoid the flu.

- for most people, the new- coronavirus causes only mild- or moderate symptoms such as-