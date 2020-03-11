Global  

Six people test positive for Coronavirus in Louisiana

Six people test positive for Coronavirus in Louisiana

Six people test positive for Coronavirus in Louisiana

Governor John Bel Edwards is warning Louisiana residents that he expects the number of new Coronavirus cases in the state to rise.
Six people test positive for Coronavirus in Louisiana

- gov.

John bel edwards is warnin- louisiana - residents that he expects the - number of new coronavirus - cases in the state to rise.

- louisiana announced the first - positive test for the - virus on monday.- authorities say six people have- now tested positive with- recent tests awaiting federal - confirmation.

- edwards told a luncheon today - the state expects to see- more positive tests in the- coming days and weeks.- but he urged everyone to stay - calm.

- the state is receiving nearly 8- million dollars to help with- preparedness and response.- the governor called on people t- follow the types of - precautionary measures they tak- to avoid the flu.

- for most people, the new- coronavirus causes only mild- or moderate symptoms such as-



