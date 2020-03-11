Global  

Dallas' Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Concerns

Dallas' Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Concerns

Dallas' Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Concerns

After a review of the event by county health and city officials, the City of Dallas Convention and Event Services cancelled the special event permits for the St.

Patrick’s Day Parade and block party.
St. Patrick's Day parade canceled due to coronavirus fears

The annual Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade, scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled due to...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •Japan Today



