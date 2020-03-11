Dallas' Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Concerns

After a review of the event by county health and city officials, the City of Dallas Convention and Event Services cancelled the special event permits for the St.

The annual Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade, scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled due to...

Barbara Disco RT @KatyBlakeyNBC5 : #BREAKING : @CityOfDallas has canceled the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade & block party that was set for this Saturday.… 3 hours ago

SND Dev The City of Dallas has canceled its annual St. Patrick's Day Parade which was scheduled for Saturday. https://t.co/7rNeppswkl 2 hours ago

Joselynn RT @CBSDFW : #UPDATE Dallas' Greenville Avenue St. Patrick’s Day Parade set for Saturday has been cancelled over concerns about the coronavi… 2 hours ago

Andrew Exum The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Lower Greenville in Dallas has been cancelled, disappointing 0.00% of the re… https://t.co/62DhTyDevt 10 minutes ago