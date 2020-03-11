Global  

Coronavirus Has Been Declared A Pandemic, But What Does That Mean?

WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall explains what a pandemic is and how it differs from an epidemic.
Coronavirus latest: WHO declares coronavirus outbreak a pandemic

WHO has said COVID-19 "can be characterized as a pandemic," while experts have said the coronavirus...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •bizjournalsEurasia ReviewThe VergeNewsyNPRThe AgeReuters


James Bond Movie 'No Time to Die' Officially Postponed Due to Coronavirus

The global coronavirus pandemic has prompted the James Bond bosses to move back the international...
AceShowbiz - Published


JET24FOX66

JET/FOX/YourErie.com The COVID-19 coronavirus spread has now been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. In the wake of t… https://t.co/kbT1RCDp1F 2 minutes ago

ryansamtaylor

Ryan Taylor 🔶️ #Coronavirus officially declared a #pandemic today 🌍⚠️🌐 Weather's been bad for a while in the UK, with… https://t.co/DrGYu3guQs 3 minutes ago

FiredBoreham

Callum Boreham AKA Fired Bunion RT @MrDalekJD: The Coronavirus outbreak has now been declared as a Pandemic by the World Health Organisation. Panic buyers: https://t.co/m… 3 minutes ago

pjlarks

Pamela RT @DrRobDavidson: The #Coronavirus crisis has been declared a #pandemic, but we can meet it head-on & minimize the rightful fear and loss… 4 minutes ago

shahvaaralikhan

Shahvaar Ali Khan RT @Xadeejournalist: All countries have declared #coronavirus emergency except us. PM @ImranKhanPTI should establish a national control roo… 8 minutes ago

NLingstir

narcos lingstir RT @globalnews: Coronavirus has officially been declared a pandemic. Now what? https://t.co/bGNnzGmb6M https://t.co/geUATeaOSl 9 minutes ago

zekeminaya

Ezequiel Minaya RT @martingiles: #coronavirus outbreak has just been declared a #pandemic by WHO. And I just published a story for @Forbes on how CIOs are… 9 minutes ago

meiisme

IG: @mei_kho RT @maxwalden_: Coronavirus has officially been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation https://t.co/tAQ4VsfvI5 10 minutes ago


COVID-19 puts a snag in wedding reception plans [Video]COVID-19 puts a snag in wedding reception plans

Brides across the country are looking into postponing, canceling, or making changes to their wedding receptions as Coronavirus is an unwanted wedding guest.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:15Published

Officials urge practice of 'social distancing' amid coronavirus pandemic [Video]Officials urge practice of 'social distancing' amid coronavirus pandemic

“Social distancing” is a phrase we’ve been hearing more to fight against coronavirus. That includes less handshaking, less hugs and going out less.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:56Published

