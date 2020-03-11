Wilson Dam in the Shoals spilling water ahead of rainfall

Her disappearance.

The tennessee valley authority told waay31 they will continue to spill large amounts of water in preperation for more rain.

Waay31's breken terry is live at wilson dam with the conditions of the tennessee river, breken?

Tva told me right now it's spilling around 960,000 gallons per second through wilson dam.

They will lessen those spills tomorrow then increase it back to 950,000 gallons.

So that means the image you see right now will stay for the next several weeks.

Tva said currents are still swift but it's not as bad as it was a few weeks ago when they were spilling almost two million gallons per second.

Tva's rockpile recreation area that's near wilson dam is still closed.

Officials told me the boat ramp there is still underwater.

Tva said it hopes to inspect the recreation area once the water goes down an little bit more and if nothing needs to be repaired it will open up quicker.

Live in muscle