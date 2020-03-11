Wynn Freedom

Monitor in 2006, felix wynn was sentenced to 120 years in prison for selling cocaine.

After serving nearly 14 years wynn caught a glimmer of hope.

The state supreme court heard his appeal - ruled in his favor and sent his case back to circuit court for resentencing.

Last week judge lee howard sentenced wynn again - this time to "time served", making felix wynn a free man once again..

Bobby martinez caught up with wynn today who opened up about his time in prison and what is next for him.

He joins us in studio.

Joey, felix wynn says he wasn't shocked when he was sentenced to 120 years in prison.

His lawyer at the time told him if he was found guilty that would be the sentence.

But that didn't discourage him one bit.

Because he says he always believed he would be a free man sooner or later.

"i'm just glad i'm here now."

After spending close to 14 years in prison.

Felix wynn is happy to be free again.

In 2006, he was sent to prison for selling drugs.

He was sentenced as a repeat offender and got 120 years..

His reaction after receiving the sentence?

"i smiled at them.

I just don't know.

It just didn't seem real.

What you doing this to me for?"

Wynn says the transition to his new life in prison didn't feel real either..

During his time away, he lost many people who were dear to his heart.

"it was tough because i lost my momma, my sister, aunt another first cousin.

But my fianc?

Was right there with me.

And some more of my family.

They didn't throw me away.

My family was right there with me."

Wynn says he made to sure to always keep busy while in prison.

"i participated in everything.

I went to a bunch of classes bible study vo-tech you know culinary art.

I went to everything drug and alcohol computer i had about nine certificates.

Then i worked maintenance, electrician."

Wynn says about 6 months ago he found out there was a chance he could soon be free.

After filing for an appeal numerous times, he was given a court date.

A chance at resentencing - a chance to go áhomeá..

Looking back at the whole experience, wynn says.

"it's hard to explain.

It's over with.

It's hard to explain.

Time went so fast.

You know what i'm saying.

I did what i was going to do.

I tried to stay busy."

Now, wynn is set on making the most of his second chance.

And he's focused on his áfutureá.

"i just got to go on with my life, i'm not even going to think about that.

I'm going look forward i'm going look forward and ain't even looking back i'm looking forward."

Butt these sots together "i got to catch up around here because this is where i make my little money.

I want to turn it into a convenience store but it's going take a little money to do it but i'm eventually going to do it.

We're going to have a store here in this community."

Take vo in monitor wynn says he also plans on spending his free time talking to the youth on the importance of making the right decisions.