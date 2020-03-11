Global  

Here to keep you updated as the coronavirus spreads across the region.

You can always stay up to date by following us on social media and downloading the 44news app for updates on the go.

New tonight at 6?

It can be a terrifying decision for victims of domestic violence.

Not knowing what to do with their furry friend?that may be considered family.

Tonigh?

Megan diventi digs deeper into what resources are being offered to help people in this situation.

Megan?

"here in the tr?

State there are several programs for victims of domestic violence and their pets."

"pets are family."

It can be a matter of life or death..

"domestic violence is about power and control."

And for many victims and their pet?it can be a traumatic experienc?

Especially when a furry friend is involve?

"a lot of victims in domestic violence situations don't want to leave because of fear of what will happen to their pet.

Many abusers will us the pet as a pawn they will threaten to harm the pet to manipulate the person....violent things."

Many shelters don't accept pet?putting some people in a tough positio?

But here in the tr?stat?

Places like the albion fellows bacon center and the ywca have partnered with the vanderburgh humane societ?

Ensuring the pets have a safe plac?

While their owners seek help.

"pets come here..annoymity reason."

The humane society gets around 10 to 15 animals a yea?

"we provide everything we will provide daily care, food walks, things like that and get them up to date on shots."

The goal of the safe pets progra?to al leviate some of the stress of those dealing with violence."

"it eliminates one factor that people are considering and it might make one person decide to leave because they know they don't need to leave their pet behind."

And at the end of the da?

Officials say they want both people and pets to live a happy healthy and safe life..

"we just want to make sure we let the community know that these resources are available for those who are seeking out help."

"to find more information you can head to our website at wevv.com.

Reporting in evansville, md, 44news."



