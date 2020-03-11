WCBI News at Six - Wednesday, March 11th, 2020

Take breaking news stinger it's hard to imagine - college athletics with ánoá fans, but that's about to be reality..

- just 24 hours after saying the n- c double a college basketball tournament would go on as planned, officials reverse course..

For the latest on these developments we turn things over to courtney robb..

It's official....march madness will have no fans this year ncaa president mark emmert releasing a statement saying that he has "made the decision to conduct upcoming championship events, including division i men's and women's basketball tournaments with only essential staff and limited family attendance" this coming just a day after emmert announced that the big dance would continue as normal...the decision was a reccomendation from the ncaa's covid-19 advisory panel this is trickling down to the individual conferences as well, including the s-e-c...we'll have more information on that later in sports take vo off top mississippi state university releases new guidelines on international travel and possible impacts the coronavirus could have on classes.

In a statement today, msu cancelled all international travel.

This includes summer study abroad programs. the university is telling employees and students to avoid all non- essential out-of- state travel and not make any new travel plans.

Msu's southeast severe storms symposium will not have a physical meeting next weekend and presentations will be moved online.

University leaders are evaluating a move to online course instruction, if the virus forces a quarantine or campus closure.

Wipe to vo down in hattiesburg, the university of southern mississippi is asking students that travel for spring break to register with the school.

A message sent to students from student affairs recommends that students not travel at all for spring break.

The university wants students to register in case the school needs to contact them.

Students are also warned in the message that they could be required to isolate themselves for 14 days after they return.

The university remains open.

Wipe to vo mississippi has no known case of the coronavirus but will receive five point eight million dollars for response efforts.

Nationwide, the centers for disease control is awarding more than six hundred million to state and local health agencies.

Alabama, which also does not have a reported case, will receive eight point one million.

Cdc leaders say the money will help implement steps necessary to contain and mitigate the spread of the virus across the country.

32 people have been tested in mississippi but the results were negative.

Louisiana, arkansas, and tennessee have reported cases of the coronavirus.

Wipe to vo the world health organization declares the coronavirus a global a pandemic.

However, the process of cleaning medical equipment continues as normal.

Ems teams at och regional medical center say ambulances are cleaned after every call.

No matter what was wrong with the patient.

Hospital administrators recently met with mississippi state department of health officials to discuss och's preparedness plan for the coronavirus.

"after we drop them off in the emergency room, we basically clean like we always clean.

We use what we call a sterilizing solution.

We sterilize everything.

Equipment, stretchers, anything that we use that we can sterilize, we will sterilize here.

We do have some equipment that we will send up to our sterile supply.

They will decontaminate it and send it back down to us totally sterile."

The och emergency department has added two questions for patients in the triage process to assess anyone that could have the coronavirus.

The hospital also has airborne isolation rooms. first look stinger first look summary: daily chances of showers and storms continue for at least the next week.

A few more strong to severe storms may occur thursday evening/night.

Above average temperatures look to continue for the most part through next week.

Wednesday night: partly to mostly cloudy with lingering showers take vo in monitor in 2006, felix wynn was sentenced to 120 years in prison for selling cocaine.

After serving nearly 14 years wynn caught a glimmer of hope.

The state supreme court heard his appeal - ruled in his favor and sent his case back to circuit court for resentencing.

Last week judge lee howard sentenced wynn again - this time to "time served", making felix wynn a free man once again..

Bobby martinez caught up with wynn today who opened up about his time in prison and what is next for him.

He joins us in studio.

Joey, felix wynn says he wasn't shocked when he was sentenced to 120 years in prison.

His lawyer at the time told him if he was found guilty that would be the sentence.

But that didn't discourage him one bit.

Because he says he always believed he would be a free man sooner or later.

"i'm just glad i'm here now."

After spending close to 14 years in prison.

Felix wynn is happy to be free again.

In 2006, he was sent to prison for selling drugs.

He was sentenced as a repeat offender and got 120 years..

His reaction after receiving the sentence?

"i smiled at them.

I just don't know.

It just didn't seem real.

What you doing this to me for?"

Wynn says the transition to his new life in prison didn't feel real either..

During his time away, he lost many people who were dear to his heart.

"it was tough because i lost my momma, my sister, aunt another first cousin.

But my fianc?

Was right there with me.

And some more of my family.

They didn't throw me away.

My family was right there with me."

Wynn says he made to sure to always keep busy while in prison.

"i participated in everything.

I went to a bunch of classes bible study vo-tech you know culinary art.

I went to everything drug and alcohol computer i had about nine certificates.

Then i worked maintenance, electrician."

Wynn says about 6 months ago he found out there was a chance he could soon be free.

After filing for an appeal numerous times, he was given a court date.

A chance at resentencing - a chance to go áhomeá..

Looking back at the whole experience, wynn says.

"it's hard to explain.

It's over with.

It's hard to explain.

Time went so fast.

You know what i'm saying.

I did what i was going to do.

I tried to stay busy."

Now, wynn is set on making the most of his second chance.

And he's focused on his áfutureá.

"i just got to go on with my life, i'm not even going to think about that.

I'm going look forward i'm going look forward and ain't even looking back i'm looking forward."

Butt these sots together "i got to catch up around here because this is where i make my little money.

I want to turn it into a convenience store but it's going take a little money to do it but i'm eventually going to do it.

We're going to have a store here in this community."

Take vo in monitor wynn says he also plans on spending his free time talking to the youth on the importance of making the right decisions.

Take developing story stinger centred up an update to a story we brought you at midday... y... tupelo police charge man after a hostage standoff ends without injury.

Officers were called to the 11 hundred block of van buren street about 6-30 this morning.

Tpd called henry doss jr after receiving a report about a threat, involving a gun.

After calling doss, officers learned two women were being held against their will.

Doss released the women and surrendered to officers after about 90 minutes of talks.

He's now charged with kidnapping and more charges are pending.

Wipe to gfx lowndes county deputies want to question a man about a car that was shot.

Investigators hope you can help them investigators hope you can help them find lonzell harris jr. deputies say the victim reported several shots being fired at their vehicle on the night of march 7th.

The reported incident happened on carson road, in southern lowndes county.

One bullet hit the car.

Harris is about six foot, one and weighs 170 pounds.

If you know where he is, call golden triangle crime stoppers.

Wipe to gfx a former mississippi state and nfl football player is arrested on a domestic violence charge.

Clay county sheriff eddie scott says johnthan banks and his wife got into an argument late tuesday night at their home in pheba.

Banks was arrested early wednesday morning in webster county.

He's charged with domestic violence aggravated assault.

Scott says the victim told deputies that she was choked.

Banks has been released on a $10,000 bond.

Stinger an area town is trying to attract more visitors..

We take a look at their efforts and how a little outside help may get a chickasaw county town wants to boost tourism, and it hopes a grant from the mississippi hills heritage area alliance will help.

Allie martin tells us how the town will use the money and how it could pave the way for more funds in the future.

For okolona mayor sherman carouthers, letting potential tourists know about the town's rich history can be a big attraction.

"one of okolona's greatest assets i think is the history, that okolona has played in the formation of america."

Mayor carouthers also knows having a strategy to showcase okolona's history is necessary to get the attention of tourists.

A 25 hundred dollar grant from mhhaa will be matched by the city of okolona to pay for a consultant who will visit the area and help come up with a plan to boost tourism.

"our attributes are so great that we're a community that's able to address from the civil war to civil rights, from the civil war role of okolona with three skirmishes, to the founding of okolona college, which was a college founded for african americans, right after radical reconstruction."

As economic development liaison for okolona, patsy gregory recognizes the challenges okolona has faced when it comes to economic development and tourism.

Gregory believes the grant will help okolona come up with ideas and itineraries for tourists, to not only peak their interest in historical sites, but also keep the tourists in town longer.

"when they come they need to know what to do, where to go, what to see and so we're very excited because we have a national historic district with over 300 buildings, and homes."

The city will also encourage developers to take advantage of tax credits available for renovating and improving older buildings and homes.

In okolona, allie martin, wcbi news there's not a date set for the consultant's visit.

The city will receive the grant during an award ceremony next week.

Stinger wx open summary: daily chances of showers and storms continue for at least the next week.

A few more strong to severe storms may occur thursday evening/night.

Above average temperatures look to continue for the most part through next week.

Wednesday night: partly to mostly cloudy with lingering showers and storms possible.

Lows near 60.

Thursday: a few early day showers may occur with clearing skies during the afternoon.

Look for highs well into the 70s and some spots could get into the low 80s.

Winds sw 10-15 mph.

Thursday night: mostly cloudy.

Areas of showers and storms are likely.

Some strong to severe storms are possible.

Wind and hail would be the primary threats once again if storms manage to stay strong as the enter north ms. lows near 60.

Friday: mostly cloudy with areas of rain or showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: variably cloudy with a chance of a few storms. highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday: mostly cloudy with rain and showers likely.

Highs in the low 70s.

Next week: daily opportunities for rain and storms. highs in the mid to up don't forget saturday were going to start the academy to set up some more weather radios for their preparedness tumor cell unsettle is the term forecast usually but we are warming things up you at least it's warm and i guess that popping current news what's causing all this part of it youthe ole miss rebels fight to play another day tonight...more on the s-e-c tournament next in sports spx s-e-c tournament is officially underway ole miss and georgia currently in a 12-13 match-up at bridgestone arena in nashville wcbi sports tom eble joins us live from the music city with the latest...tom the goal georgia leads ole miss 2210 in the 12 verse 13 cj backing to be at the top of the hour is doing is whether he is devoted particularly sick of the so far for documenting these red-hot shooting 85% will again that they can point the international tour guide time as losers it's a wrap retiree era and or will we get the pleasure of seeing fred from working find out later tonight what you're up to you as in the sports world is the coronavirus is a one works the ncaa already announcing that is not be permitted inside words back to get the tournament so far the sec the decision is there is the official meeting so far trying to determine future paternity will lock the doors to open it up on the bridge to read up the decision is for the future paternity starting tomorrow friday to enforce the acting state will leave until friday party seem to be in and the big 12 bar fans from there, tournament using their decision-making to season and expect later tonight and keep you updated on that again later tonight at 10 so make sure you to the totally fertile this georgia recap of the latest from here national regarding the future of the sec tournament in terms of being able to attendtom mention, ole miss and tom mentioned it, ole miss and georgia rematch on the hardwood at 6 pm tonight...we'll have a full recap of that game tonight at ten as for the rest of the week, we'll have to wait and see what the s-e-c decides for now, the winner advances to face the 5-seed florida gators then the winner of that, faces mississippi state on friday....there's a chance....the bulldogs and rebels for a third time this season msu forward reggie perry has some thoughts on the potential to meet ole miss again take a listen i mean, it's whatever.

It will be good for the s- e-c, it will be good for mississippi to see two mississippi teams facing again for the third time.

It will be a great challenge for the third time as always.

It's already hard to beat a time twice.

It's going to be hard to beat them twice."

The ncaa prohibiting fans from the tournament means no attendance numbers in starkville the missisisppi state women were slotted to host a regional at the humphrey coliseum, however, due to the ncaa's ruling...that will no longer be permitted no fans will be able to watch at the humphrey coliseum for the starkville regional msu athletics has already begun selling tickets for the first two rounds of the tournament...also, releasing that a watch party for the selection show will be held on monday at the hump saying it would be open to fans the athletics department has yet to release any official follow-up when we return...chief meteorologist keith gibson will have a last look at your forecast.

You are watching wcbi news at six.

Spicier immortality to forecast temps are warming up so he wanted a warm and sultry guest, and now sell 100 and really