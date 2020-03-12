Global  

Three killed in attack on army base in Iraq

Three people have been killed at an army base in Iraq where British personnel are stationed.

A US official confirmed on Wednesday that two of those killed at the Camp Taji base were American troops, but declined to comment on the nationality of the third.

A Ministry of Defence spokesman said they were aware of an incident involving UK service personnel at the base.

3 Killed In Attack On Military Base In Iraq

Three service members are dead after a rocket attack on a military base in Iraq. Two of...
Newsy - Published

British medic among three killed in rocket attack on military base in Iraq

Defence secretary condemns 'cowardly and retrograde' attack on coalition training camp near Baghdad
Independent - Published


British solider among dead in Iraq rocket attack

A member of the British military has been killed alongside two Americans following a rocket attack on Taji air base in Iraq, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has confirmed.

100+ U.S. troops have brain injuries from Iran attack

The U.S. military is preparing to report a more than 50 percent jump in the number of cases of traumatic brain injury stemming from Iran's missile attack on a base in Iraq last month, U.S...

