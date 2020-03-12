Bernie Sanders Staying In The Race

Global  

CBS4's Jim DeFede takes a closer look at the battle between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.
Bernie Sanders to vote on Super Tuesday

Bernie Sanders is hoping for a strong showing on Super Tuesday after a wide loss to Joe Biden...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Bernie Sanders pledges to stay in 2020 primary race despite major losses to Joe Biden

A defiant Bernie Sanders has pledged to stay in the Democratic primary race in spite of recent...
Independent - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaFOXNews.com



yourry_2289

ユーリー RT @CNN: Sen. Bernie Sanders is staying in the 2020 race after a series of losses, announcing that he looks forward to debating former Vice… 18 seconds ago

calichicacine

calichicacine RT @dad_darius: Bernie Sanders remaining in the race once again provers his call to unite all citizens is nothing more than pure rhetoric a… 34 seconds ago

JeffreyLuscombe

Jeffrey Luscombe RT @BlueSteelDC: https://t.co/QCKfeSDX18 Bernie says he is staying in to affect the platform. That was the same thing he said in 2016 almo… 36 seconds ago

buchinoco

chinoco RT @cnnbrk: Bernie Sanders is staying in the 2020 race after a series of losses, announcing that he looks forward to debating Joe Biden on… 41 seconds ago

kevinMRWEST

Kevin West Montero RT @politico: Bernie Sanders is staying in the race and planning to debate Joe Biden on Sunday despite a string of recent primary losses ht… 59 seconds ago

bluestein

Greg Bluestein RT @bluestein: Georgia may have missed its moment by pushing back the 2020 presidential primaries. Although Bernie Sanders is staying in th… 2 minutes ago

aabullet

Aloysius Asuquo RT @CNNPolitics: BREAKING: Bernie Sanders is expected to announce he is staying in 2020 race, source says https://t.co/eixRpAwWAc https://t… 2 minutes ago

Duncan_n_Duncan

Duncan laughs at your revolution 😂 RT @marcushjohnson: At this point, the only thing Bernie Sanders can do by staying in the race is damage Joe Biden correct? He’s facing a l… 2 minutes ago


Why DC Lobbyists Are Expressing 'Immense Relief' [Video]Why DC Lobbyists Are Expressing 'Immense Relief'

Politico reports K Street lobbyists are breathing a sigh of relief. That's because former Vice President Joe Biden has made a roaring comeback in the Democratic primaries. Last month, one Washington..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published

Sanders Vows To Stay In The Race [Video]Sanders Vows To Stay In The Race

Bernie Sanders had another tough night at the polls. He is facing a steep path to regaining a delegate lead for the Democratic nomination. However, according to Business Insider, Sanders isn't going..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27Published

