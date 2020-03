UMMC trying to stop masks, sanitizers from walking away 11 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 02:15s - Published UMMC trying to stop masks, sanitizers from walking away UMMC trying to stop masks, sanitizers from walking away 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend UMMC trying to stop masks, sanitizers from walking away AMID THE THREAT OF CORONAVIRUS.UM SEE YOU ADMITTED.HE’S TRYING TO CONSERVE THOSEVITAL SUPPLIES, LIKE HANDSANITIZERS THE MASS THE VERYSORT OF THING THAT HAS BEENDWINDLING HERE.THE HOSPITAL BELIEVES EMPLOYEESHAVE BEEN WALKING OUT WITH IT.SO NOW THEY’RE SEARCHINGEMPLOYEES BEFORE THEY LEAVEWORK.EMPLOYEES AT UMMC SAY THEY AREBEING SEARCHED AT THE DOOR BYHOSPITAL SECURITY AS THEY LEAVEWORK.SO IT IS SOMETHING THAT’S NOTNEW BUT WE ARE RAMPING IT UPRIGHT NOW.WE’RE OUR CAMPUS POLICE ISRANDOMLY SPOT CHECKING BAGS.AND THIS IS A THIS IS AN EFFORTpPERSONAL PROTECTIVE PROTECTIONEQUIPMENT BARCROFT WILL UMMCSAYS HAND SANITIZERS WIPES ANDMASS LIKE THESE HAVE BEEN STOLENFROM THE HOSPITAL.SINCE THE COVERED 19 SCARERAMPED UP THOSE SUPPLIES ARE NOWA GROWING DEMAND WORLDWIDE ANDHOSPITAL ADMITS.THESE RANDOM SEARCHES ARE JUST AWAY TO TRY AND CONSERVE WHAT ITDOES.HAVE WE HAD WHAT ARE THEMANAGERS OF THOSE AREAS SAIDTHAT THE NUMBER WENT DOWN A LOTQUICKER THAN IT SHOULD HAVE AT ACERTAIN PERIOD SO IT ISUNDERSTOOD THAT THERE WAS SOMEPPE THEFT IT IS THE LATEST STEPFOR HOSPITALS DEALING WITHCORONAVIRUS CONCERNS, EVEN ASTHERE ARE NO CONFIRMED CASES OFTHE VIRUS.IN MISSISSIPPI, WHAT’S GOING TOBE BETTER THAN MAKING SUREPEOPLE CAN BE TAKEN CARE OFTHEIR HOME EITHER IF THEY’REUNABLE TO GET OUT OR IF THEY’REILL OR WEDNESDAY STATE HEALTHOFFICER.DR. THOMAS DAVID SPOKE BEFORETHE HOUSE HOMELAND SECURITYSUBCOMMITTEE ON EMERGENCYPREPAREDNESS IN WASHINGTON, D.C.TABLE SUGGESTED AN INCREASE INTELEHEALTH SERVICES TO PREVENTEXPOSURE TO OTHER PATIENTS ATTHE DOCTOR’S OFFICE.THAT IS THE PROCESS.FOR A PATIENT SPEAKS TO A DOCTOROR NURSE VIA A COMPUTER LINKUMMC SAYS IT IS WORKING ON THATEXPANSION NOW, IT COULD BE VERYUSEFUL.WE’RE LOOKING INTO THAT WE’REWORKING ON THAT ACTIVELY.IT’S NOT NOT AT A POINT WHEREIT’S READY TO ROLL OUT, BUTWE’RE DEFINITELY WORKING ONTHAT.YOUR ASSISTANCE IS NOT DENYINGACCESS FOR EMPLOYEES OR PATIENTSTO SANITIZERS AND MASS RATHER.JUST TRYING TO DO A BETTER JOBOF MONITORING THE SUPPLIES.THEY DO HAVE THEY ALSO SAY NOWTHAT THEY’RE GOING TO BE USINGTHOSE MASS THAT MAY HAVE HAD ANEXPIRATION DATE PASS THOSE DATESTO TRY TO BETTER USE ALL THEIRMATERIALS HERE AT THE HOSPITALLIVE





