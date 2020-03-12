Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Fans Banned From March Madness

Fans Banned From March Madness

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 01:53s - Published < > Embed
Fans Banned From March Madness

Fans Banned From March Madness

Few people will be in attendance at the upcoming NCAA Tournament games scheduled to take place at the Golden 1 Center next week over coronavirus concerns.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: March Madness games to be held without fans in attendance

College basketball fans will be barred from March Madness games to prevent the possible spread of...
Independent - Published Also reported by •CBC.caDaily Caller


NCAA Bans Fans From March Madness Tournaments Over Coronavirus Concerns

NCAA President Mark Emmert just announced fans WILL BE BANNED from both the men's and women's...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •Daily CallerIndependentCBC.ca



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 March Madness: Fans banned from attending NCAA women’s and men’s tournaments over Coronavirus… https://t.co/vwgktkmiDG 12 minutes ago

RamZar1

RamZar Fans banned from March Madness games due to coronavirus - @ABC News https://t.co/LlIvyOOwTG 17 minutes ago

Toto602612

Toto RT @DailyCaller: NCAA Officially Bans Fans From Attending March Madness Games Because Of Coronavirus https://t.co/iEowHHhu7r 33 minutes ago

CryinHayward

LA Kings Yahoo Now that the NCAA has banned fans from March Madness, let me tell you what's going to happen. Every college kid is… https://t.co/CKxMI4zqPQ 34 minutes ago

birdowltweets

BirdOwl Fans banned from March Madness games due to coronavirus https://t.co/6fyrFggO82 via @abcnews https://t.co/4nRuGbVbH3 36 minutes ago

EcoInternetDrGB

EcoInternet w/ Coronavirus News 24/7 #Coronavirus and sports: Fans banned from March Madness games and other impacted events: ABC News… https://t.co/boH9Y0DKeu 38 minutes ago

duck464

Jim. RT @rgduckfootball: Story updated with some information from @uoregon and a perfect "March sadness" video from @OregonWBB's Sedona Prince.… 46 minutes ago

Fabiolucv

Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 Fans banned from March Madness games due to coronavirus https://t.co/XkTEPzkbfe https://t.co/gEf7LukEKv 50 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

March Madness Games Will Be Played Without Fans [Video]March Madness Games Will Be Played Without Fans

NCAA announced today that upcoming games will be played without fans.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:21Published

NCAA Won't Let Fans To Attend March Madness Tournament Games During Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]NCAA Won't Let Fans To Attend March Madness Tournament Games During Coronavirus Outbreak

The NCAA is limiting attendance at its events during March Madness, amid concerns of coronavirus as more cases pop up across the country.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.