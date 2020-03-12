Officials urge practice of 'social distancing' amid coronavirus pandemic 4 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 01:56s - Published Officials urge practice of 'social distancing' amid coronavirus pandemic “Social distancing” is a phrase we’ve been hearing more to fight against coronavirus. That includes less handshaking, less hugs and going out less.

