Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Officials urge practice of 'social distancing' amid coronavirus pandemic

Officials urge practice of 'social distancing' amid coronavirus pandemic

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 01:56s - Published < > Embed
Officials urge practice of 'social distancing' amid coronavirus pandemic

Officials urge practice of 'social distancing' amid coronavirus pandemic

“Social distancing” is a phrase we’ve been hearing more to fight against coronavirus.

That includes less handshaking, less hugs and going out less.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

UiDiane

Diane UI-UX RT @brucefenton: 9/ Please practice social distancing, wash your hands very often (but know that this alone does not protect you! It only r… 5 days ago

brucefenton

Bruce “Stay Home Now” Fenton 9/ Please practice social distancing, wash your hands very often (but know that this alone does not protect you! It… https://t.co/L3opeh71iz 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Why ‘Social Distancing’ and Self-Quarantine Measures Save Lives During Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Why ‘Social Distancing’ and Self-Quarantine Measures Save Lives During Coronavirus Outbreak

With the coronavirus already in the U.S., here is why health officials say precautionary measures like self-quarantines and canceling large events can save lives. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:11Published

Coronavirus Update: NYC Half Marathon, St. Patrick’s Day Parade Still On Schedule Amid Calls For 'Social Distancing' [Video]Coronavirus Update: NYC Half Marathon, St. Patrick’s Day Parade Still On Schedule Amid Calls For 'Social Distancing'

Officials are urging New Yorkers to practice what they call “social distancing.” That means avoiding large gatherings and public transit as much as possible. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 04:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.