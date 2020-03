St. Dominic’s, St. Catherine’s take precautions against coronavirus 39 seconds ago < > Embed Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:09s - Published St. Dominic’s, St. Catherine’s take precautions against coronavirus St. Dominic’s, St. Catherine’s take precautions against coronavirus 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend St. Dominic’s, St. Catherine’s take precautions against coronavirus RULES.YEAH, KEEGAN, THAT’S RIGHT THEDIRECTORS AT ST.CATHERINE’S VISIT VILLAGE HAVEMADE THE DECISION TO CLOSE THEIRDOORS TO VISITORS.NOW.THEY ARE SAYING IT’S SOMETHINGTHAT THEY THAT WE FIRST TOLD YOUABOUT A MONDAY.THEY SAY THE NEW GUIDELINES ARE/ TO PROTECT RESIDENTS WHO COULDBE PRONE TO CONTRACT AND COVET19 OTHER RESTRICTIONS INCLUDEPUTTING AN END TO GROUP SOCIALACTIVITIES, AND THEY ARE ALSOLIMITING VISITS BY CHILDRENEXECUTIVE DIRECTOR.LISA WILL BURN SAYS THEY AREALSO TAKING PRECAUTIONS INSIDETHE FACILITY EMPLOYEES REPORT TOWORK.THEY ARE BEING SCREENED FOR ANYSYMPTOMS.AND OF COURSE WE ASKED THEM TOSTAY HOME IF THEY ARE SICK.WE A DEDICATED TEAM OF WE USEOUR TEAM MEMBERS WHO ARE WORKINGVERY HARD TO KEEP OUR RESIDENTSSAFE.WE’LL BURN SAYS THERE ARECURRENTLY NO CASES AT THEIRFACILITY.SHE SAYS IT IS HARD TO TELL HOWLONG THESE RESTRICTIONS AREEXPECTED TO STAY IN PLACE, BUTFOR NOW THE GUIDELINES WILLREMAIN IN PLACE AS LONG AS IT’SNECESSAR





