Ex-LAPD Officer Gets 40 Years To Life In Prison For Fatally Shooting Man In Pomona, Fleeing To Mexico 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:32s - Published Ex-LAPD Officer Gets 40 Years To Life In Prison For Fatally Shooting Man In Pomona, Fleeing To Mexico An ex-LAPD officer found guilty of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting a man in Pomona in 2015 and fleeing to Mexico was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison Wednesday by a Los Angeles judge.

