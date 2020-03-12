Ex-LAPD Officer Gets 40 Years To Life In Prison For Fatally Shooting Man In Pomona, Fleeing To Mexico

Global  

An ex-LAPD officer found guilty of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting a man in Pomona in 2015 and fleeing to Mexico was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison Wednesday by a Los Angeles judge.

