Why DC Lobbyists Are Expressing 'Immense Relief'

Politico reports K Street lobbyists are breathing a sigh of relief.

That's because former Vice President Joe Biden has made a roaring comeback in the Democratic primaries.

Last month, one Washington lobbying firm sent tried to prepare its clients for what might become a Bernie Sanders administration.

Less than three weeks later, the same firm is preparing clients for a much less worrying prospect.

That's the likelihood that the more conventional Biden will win the Democratic nomination.
