Bloodshot Cast Interview: A New Kind of Superhero Movie

What makes Bloodshot such a badass?

We asked Vin Diesel!

Join Phoebe as she talks to Vin Diesel, Eiza González, Sam Heughan, and Lamorne Morris about their upcoming film "Bloodshot" and Valiant Comics' cinematic universe!

Are you excited for the film?

Let us know in the comments!
