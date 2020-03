UW-Green Bay plans to temporarily suspend in-person classes due to coronavirus

LOCAL UPDATE ONCORONAVIRUS.FOR THE FIRST TIME,THE STATE HASCONFIRMED THEVIRUS HERE INNORTHEASTWISCONSIN..SPECIFICALLY...THERE ARE TWOFOND DU LAC COUNTYCASES..ANOTHER PERSONHAS TESTED POSITIVEIN WAUKESHACOUNTY.THAT BRINGS THETOTAL NUMBER OFCASES IN WISCONSINTO SIX.ONE HASRECOVERED.THE DEPARTMENTOF HEALTH SERVICESSAYS BOTH FOND DULAC COUNTYPATIENTS WEREEXPOSED WHILETRAVELING..ONE, OUT OF THECOUNTRY.THE OTHER, HERE INTHE U-S.ONE PATIENT ISHOSPITALIZED..ANDTHE OTHER IS NOWISOLATED AT HOME.COUNTY HEALTHOFFICIALS ARE NOWWORKING TODETERMINE WHO MAYHAVE BEEN INCONTACT WITH THOSEPATIENTS..THEY COULDPOSSIBLY BE TESTEDAND QUARANTINED.AND UW-GB ISMAKING CHANGES,ASKING STUDENTSGOING HOME FORSPRING BREAK... NOTTO COME BACK TOCAMPUS, AT LEASTFOR NOW.UW-GB, PART OF AGROWING NUMBER OFCOLLEGES ANDUNIVERSITIES MAKINGCHANGES.NBC 26'S ERICCREST IS LIVE WITHAN UPDATE.SPRING BREAK FORSTUDENTS HERE ATUWGB STARTS THISFRIDAY... BUT IN ANUNEXPECTEDANNOUNCEMENTTODAY.... STUDENTSWON'T HAVE TORETURN TO CLASS....AT LEAST IN PERSON...FOR TWO WEEKS...TODAY UNIVERSITYLEADERSANNOUNCED THATSTATING ON MARCH23RD.... THE DAYSTUDENTS WERESUPPOSED TORETURN TO CLASS...THAT THEY WILLINSTEAD BE TAUGHTUSING ALTERNATIVEMETHODS.... LIKETHROUGH EMAILS....OR SKYPE.... AND ONTOP OF THAT.... THEUNIVERSITY HAS ALSOASKED STUDENTS TONOT RETURN TOCAMPUS DIRECTLYFOLLOWING SPRINGBREAK... IF THEY HAVESOMEWHERE ELSE TOSTAY... AND FOR THESTUDENTS WHOHEARD THAT THEYWILL LIKELY BETACKLING COURSESONLINE FOR AT LEASTA WEEK... WELL THATGOT SOME MIXEDREACTIONS..."You know I got somepretty tough classes Calcto physics chemistry tooand I'm thinking thoseclasses are going to bekind a tough online ""I'm in a state and localgovernment class wherewe are going to do a cityCouncil simulation andobviously that can'thappen if we aren't inperson so just some of themajor projects are injeopardy."AND WHILEUNIVERSITY LEADERSARE ASKINGSTUDENTS TO STAYOFF CAMPUS IF THEYCAN FOR THE TIMEBEINGTHEY KNOW THAT FORMANY THAT'S NOTDOABLE... AND THAT'SWHY THEY'LL BEKEEPING HOUSING....DINING... AND HEALTHSERVICES OPEN... INGREEN BAY ERICCREST NBC26UW-GREEN BAY NOTTHE ONLY LOCALSCHOOL TAKINGPRECAUTIONS.ST.

NORBERTCOLLEGE HAS ASKEDSTUDENTS LEAVINGFOR SPRING BREAKTO TAKE WHAT THEYNEED FOR SCHOOLWITH THEM.THE COLLEGE ISALSO RESTRICTINGCOLLEGE TRAVEL FORSTAFF, ANDSTUDENTS.AND AT U-WMADIS