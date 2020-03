DOH confirms Collier County COVID-19 cases are self-isolating

SHIP TRAVELERS, OR ANYONE FROMOR VISITING COMMUNITIES WITHVIRUS SPREACOVID-19 HAS NOW IIN COLLIERCOUNTYTHERE ARE THREE CASES AND WE’RELEARNING MORE ABOUT HOW THOSEPEOPLE ARE BEING TREATED.FOX 4 SANDRA RODRIGUEZ SPOKEWITH HEALTH OFFICIALS AND WITH ASENIOR CENTER IN WAKE OF THISNEWS(0:20 - 0:26)( 1:06 - 1:16)THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH TELLSME IT CANNOT CONFIRM WHERE THEPEOPLE LIVE WHO TESTED POSITIVEBUT THEY ARE ALL SELF-ISOLATEDIN THEIR OWN HOMEWE KNOW THIS ABOUT THE THREEPEOPLE IN COLLIER COUNTY WHOTESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19TWO WOMEN, AGES 64 AND 68 ANDONE MAN━ AGE 73SOT(KRISTINE HOLLINGSWORTH, FLORIDADEPARTMENT OF HEALTH IN COLLIERCOUNTY)"They are internationaltravelers.

These cases were notacquired locally."HEALTH OFFICIALS WON’T SAY WHERETHEY LIVE OR IF THERE’S A LINKBETWEEN THE CASESBUT WE KNOW THE DECISION FORTHEM TO ISOLATE THEMSELVES ISBASED ON THEIR CONDITIONSSOT(KRISTINE HOLLINGSWORTH, FLORIDADEPARTMENT OF HEALTH IN COLLIERCOUNTY)"Depends on what your symptomsare and how severe they are.

Themore severe your symptoms arethe more likely you’ll be keptat a health care facility."HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE SAYING THISIS JUST A PRECAUTION AND NOT AREASON FOR YOU TO WORRY.SOT(KRISTINE HOLLINGSWORTH, FLORIDEPARTMENT OF HEALTH IN COLLIERCOUNTY):"People being isolated in theirown home, they’re staying intheir house they’re staying inthe comforts of their own home,they’re not traveling out intothe community."THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT IS SAYINGTO FOLLOW THE SUGGESTIONS TOTAKE CARE OF YOURSELF.ADULTS 70 AND OLDER ARE THE MOSTLIKELY TO GET THIS STRAIN OFCORONAVIRUS.THAT MEANS NURSING HOMES ANDPLACES LIKE NAPLES SENIOR CENTERARE TAKING EXTRA SAFETYMEASURES.EARLIER THIS WEEK THE CENTERSAID ITS CANCELLING ITS GROUPEVENTS.SOT(Dr. Jaclynn Faffer, President,Naples Senior Center):"The reason we made thatdecision is because we can havebetween 150-200 people here forlunch and that is in very closequarters."THE CENTER’S CLEANING STAFF ISSANITIZING THE FACILITY, BTHERE’S A CLEANING COMPANYCOMING IN THIS WEEKEND TO DEEPCLEAN EVERYTHING.AND THE RESPONSE FROM MOSTPEOPLE HAS BEEN ENCOURAGING.SOT:"We get many more calls fromseniors and visitors who tellthey’re thrilled we’re here fothem to come to and pursue theirusual activities."LL TAG:GETTING BACK BRIEFLY TO THETHREE CONFIRMED CORONAVIRUSPATIENTS IN COLLIER COUNTYTHEIR SELF-ISOLATION WILL ENDTHEN THEY DON’T SHOW SYMPT