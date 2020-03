Number of Buffalo projects receiving multi-million dollar boost 12 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:10s - Published Number of Buffalo projects receiving multi-million dollar boost The Better Buffalo Fund announced several projects will be receiving multi-million dollar boosts. 0

MORE HELP IS ON THEWAY FOR A NUMBEROF BUFFALONEIGHBORHOODS...THANKS TO ANOTHERROUND OF STATEMONEY FLOWING INTOWNYTHE BETTER BUFFALOFUND ANNOUNCINGTHAT 10 MORE LOCALPRPOJECTS WILLRECIEVE 6 MILLIONDOLLARS ...TO HELPREDEVELOPBUILDINGS ALONGEXISTINGTRANSPORTATIONCORRIDORS ANDLOCAL COMMERCIALDISTRICTS...THE STATEMONEY IS USED TOHELP DEVELOPERSWHO WOULDN'TOTHERWISE BE ABLETO DO THESEPROJECTS...BECAUSEWITHOUT SOME HELPTHEY'RE JUST NOTECONOMICALLYPHEASABLE...THAT PROJECT WILLHELP US TO KEEP THEAPARTMENTS IN THATPROJECT MOREAFFORDABLE, IT WILLHELP US SUBSIDIZECOMMERCIAL RENTSSO LOCAL BUSINESSESCAN INCUBATE ORELOCATE AND EXPANDWITHOUT A LOT OFECONOMIC STRESSAND THE STATE FUNDSHELP US TO ROUNDOUT THE FINANCING SOTHE PROJECTFOCUSES AS MUCH ONTHE COMMUNITY AS ITIS ON THE ECONOMICRETUTHE BETTER BUFFALOFUND IS PART OF THEBUFFALO BILLIONINTIATIVE....OFFERING40 MILLION DOLLARS INTOTAL GRANT ANDLOAN MONEY FROMTHE STATE TO HELPRE-HABILITATE ANUMBER OF WNYCOMMUNITIES...





