Bernie Sanders Pledges To Stay In Race, Debate Joe Biden

Bernie Sanders Pledges To Stay In Race, Debate Joe Biden

Bernie Sanders Pledges To Stay In Race, Debate Joe Biden

Despite Joe Biden's growing delegate lead, Bernie Sanders says he still plans on debating in Phoenix this weekend.
Bernie Sanders should accept it is down to a two-person race: Donald Trump and Joe Biden

Sanders knows it is over for him, especially after defeats in ID, MI, MO and MS. He should move...
USATODAY.com - Published

Your State-By-State Guide To Super Tuesday

Fourteen states, a third of all delegates and an emerging race between Sen. Bernie Sanders and former...
NPR - Published


Why DC Lobbyists Are Expressing 'Immense Relief' [Video]Why DC Lobbyists Are Expressing 'Immense Relief'

Politico reports K Street lobbyists are breathing a sigh of relief. That's because former Vice President Joe Biden has made a roaring comeback in the Democratic primaries. Last month, one Washington..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Bernie Sanders Staying In The Race [Video]Bernie Sanders Staying In The Race

CBS4's Jim DeFede takes a closer look at the battle between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 04:05Published

