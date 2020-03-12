|
Bernie Sanders Pledges To Stay In Race, Debate Joe Biden
|
Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:49s - Published < > Embed
Bernie Sanders Pledges To Stay In Race, Debate Joe Biden
Despite Joe Biden's growing delegate lead, Bernie Sanders says he still plans on debating in Phoenix this weekend.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Sanders knows it is over for him, especially after defeats in ID, MI, MO and MS. He should move...
USATODAY.com - Published
|Fourteen states, a third of all delegates and an emerging race between Sen. Bernie Sanders and former...
NPR - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Why DC Lobbyists Are Expressing 'Immense Relief'
Politico reports K Street lobbyists are breathing a sigh of relief.
That's because former Vice President Joe Biden has made a roaring comeback in the Democratic primaries.
Last month, one Washington..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35Published
Bernie Sanders Staying In The Race
CBS4's Jim DeFede takes a closer look at the battle between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.
Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 04:05Published
|