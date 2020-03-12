Global  

Stanford Medical Expert Examines The Bell Curve Of The Coronavirus Epidemic

Stanford Medical Expert Examines The Bell Curve Of The Coronavirus Epidemic

Stanford Medical Expert Examines The Bell Curve Of The Coronavirus Epidemic

Once past the point of containment, the best hope is to slow a virus down, or "flattening the curve." But do we know where we are on that curve and do we know where we are going?

Wilson Walker reports.

(3-11-2020)
