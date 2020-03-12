Some Colorado university campuses, colleges plan to move to online classes in coronavirus response
The University of Colorado Boulder announced Wednesday that starting next Monday, the campus will move to online classes for the rest of the semester and employees will be encouraged to work remotely when possible in response to the COVID-19 virus outbreak.