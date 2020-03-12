Some Colorado university campuses, colleges plan to move to online classes in coronavirus response 12 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:26s - Published Some Colorado university campuses, colleges plan to move to online classes in coronavirus response The University of Colorado Boulder announced Wednesday that starting next Monday, the campus will move to online classes for the rest of the semester and employees will be encouraged to work remotely when possible in response to the COVID-19 virus outbreak. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Some Colorado university campuses, colleges plan to move to online classes in coronavirus response SPRINGS WILL ALSO HALT CLASSES,BUT ONLY THROUGH APRIL.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Big Changes On SoCal Campuses As A Result Of Coronavirus Pandemic A number of schools in Southern California have moved to online classes over coronavirus concerns. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 01:12Published 48 minutes ago CU Campuses Now Virtual Due To Coronavirus The University of Colorado announced three of its four campuses are moving all classes online because of coronavirus concerns. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 02:28Published 2 hours ago