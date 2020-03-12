Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > President Trump issues 30-day ban for those traveling from Europe to the U.S.

President Trump issues 30-day ban for those traveling from Europe to the U.S.

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 09:37s - Published < > Embed
President Trump issues 30-day ban for those traveling from Europe to the U.S.The U.K. is excluded from the ban.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump announces travel ban from Europe amid growing fears of coronavirus

President Trump announced Wednesday that he will be suspending all travel from Europe to the U.S. for...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •SBS


U.S. institutes 30-day travel ban on Europe, taps SBA and tax deferrals to stimulate the economy

In a Wednesday evening address from the Oval Office President Donald Trump announced that the U.S....
TechCrunch - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

HomelessQuatchi

Homeless Quatchi🇨🇦 President Trump issues 30-day ban for those traveling from Europe to the U.S. https://t.co/7xRKXDYFgv #europeban… https://t.co/6GhEyaYm6u 27 minutes ago

jspknight2

Jason Stephen Knight @RealJamesWoods Seems to me Obama may have already suggested it be Hillary, that would bring all those women who pr… https://t.co/bb7tnNntGT 6 hours ago

SeanAlawine

Sean Alawine @t_shaefer @markos Biden sure will fix those issues just like he did before trump became president...... wait a sec… https://t.co/AAIFb2DCUT 8 hours ago

Cat_likes_cats

Hey It's me Cat @stargaryenking I mean, you can argue that no one cared about those kids in cages until the Trump presidency. Durin… https://t.co/64LOnpNH1l 12 hours ago

BobG651

Bob G 65 @sgw94 Then add any diabetics, people with kidney, lung etc issues under 60 and you're into 100's of millions at ri… https://t.co/DZfv48VLby 14 hours ago

TheRealOK

Omeezy323 @victorious_dr @STRYDERSWARM @Kashmann10 @livefromspain @shaunking What's your narrative re: California, the MOST D… https://t.co/AHweGfF6IQ 16 hours ago

Gail08732361

Gail M. Ferguson @ryanstruyk President Trump & the Covid-19 Task Force addressed nearly every one of those issues today. Many of th… https://t.co/GoEMiwpdb9 21 hours ago

cliffstrong3

Clifford Armstrong III @stoked84 @TristanPEJ @mehdirhasan The goal is to have an anti-imperialist president and a political system that en… https://t.co/Fd1amcj4eH 23 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Special Report: President Trump addresses the nation on the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic [Video]Special Report: President Trump addresses the nation on the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic

President Trump, in an address to the nation regarding the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, said he is suspending all travel from Europe (not including the U.K.) to the U.S. for 30 days..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 09:30Published

President Trump issues travel ban between US and Europe [Video]President Trump issues travel ban between US and Europe

President Donald Trump announced that the United States will issue a travel restriction between the US and Europe beginning Friday due to the spread of coronavirus.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 06:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.