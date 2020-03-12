Global  

Jackson County Jail screening to watch for any coronavirus cases

Officials say they are prepared and have no reason to believe that anyone fits the criteria.
Updates as they go through this proceonse to the coronavirus.

The jail has been in contact with jackson county public health to make sure they are doing all they should to protect employees, inmates and vistors from spreading the virus.

They have established a team that is focusing on the jail's response and precautions.

At this time, they feel prepared.

"we don't have any reason to believe we have anybody here that's contaminated right now so nobody is fitting those screening criteria that we have currently or have had recently in our jail" the jail says they have added new screening questions in their intake process and have two housing locations that are prepared to



