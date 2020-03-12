Sky Deck Opens With Never-Before-Seen View Of New York City 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:03s - Published Sky Deck Opens With Never-Before-Seen View Of New York City A new observation platform in Hudson Yards is offering the adventurous a skyline view from 100 stories up. CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources New York observation deck dares you to walk on glass, 1,100 feet up in the air At 1,100 feetl, ‘Edge’ is now officially open to the public in New York City. The deck consists...

Mashable - Published 20 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Julie Hyman Here's a little cheer/virus break for you: my son's class was the first public group to visit @EdgeNYC -- the obser… https://t.co/M3KWP5T0KQ 12 hours ago Storming Seas Sky Deck Opens With Never-Before-Seen View Of New York City https://t.co/ONw095c3yA via @YouTube 1 day ago