Eugene tracking coronavirus 'hour-by-hour,' Mayor Vinis says

Tonight we learning more about how testing works here in lane county.

According to lane county public health, they say if you go to your local provider and show symptoms of coronavirus, they will order tests from the state lab.

Once they are in, they immediately send test back and get results the same day.

So far they have tested 25 people in lane county.

And they expect that number to grow.

That's why they're hoping to expand testing in next few weeks -- making more test available.

Tensions ran high at a eugene city council work session today as councilors were briefed on covid-19.

In fact... as kezi 9 news reporter michael sevren shows us, one man was escorted out to the building.

Stand up at the end of this work session of the eugene city council a man in the audience wearing a face mask lashed out against the city councilor's saying they shouldn't be taking their spring break.

But mayor lucy vinis says just beacuse they're not set to meet again until april 8th, they're still taking covid-19 serously.

Spectator: we are right between seattle and california it's a disgrace.

After raising his voice... this afternoon... this man was escorted out of harris hall.

That's because the city doesn't take public comment during work sessions.

During the meeting...the council heard from lane county public health, the city manager, and eugene springfield fire chief chris heppal.

Heppal say right now they are all working to mitigate the spread of the virus.

He says public bulding are stepping up their cleaning effots.

Vinis says she understands people's anxiety over the virus.

Sot: we are tracking this on an hour by hour basis we are working with our partners and we will act as needed as this situation unfolds.

Vinis say the city council can be called back in case of an emergency, the city manger can work to move money around to help fight the spread of the virus.

Stand up: coming up on kezi 9 news at 5 i'll tell you what eugene springfield fire is doing when it comes to keeping 1st responders safe from covid-19