What it's like to live on the International Space Station | Cady Coleman

Video Credit: TED - Duration: 06:16s - Published < > Embed
In this quick, fun talk, astronaut Cady Coleman welcomes us aboard the International Space Station, where she spent nearly six months doing experiments that expanded the frontiers of science.

Hear what it's like to fly to work, sleep without gravity and live life hurtling at 17,500 miles per hour around the Earth.

"The space station is the place where mission and magic come together," Coleman says.

