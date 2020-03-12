Dozens sign up to testify in the public option bill's first committee test

Global  

The Colorado Affordable Health Care Option bill faced its first committee test Wednesday.

The so-called public option bill would create a new, state-backed health insurance plan for people who use the state’s individual marketplace, Connect for Health Colorado, for their coverage.

