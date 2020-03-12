Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Special Report: President Trump addresses the nation on the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Special Report: President Trump addresses the nation on the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 09:31s - Published < > Embed
Special Report: President Trump addresses the nation on the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Special Report: President Trump addresses the nation on the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic

President Trump, in an address to the nation regarding the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, said he is suspending all travel from Europe (not including the U.K.) to the U.S. for 30 days starting Friday, March 13 at midnight.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MaschGary

Gary Masch RT @ABC: .@ABC News SPECIAL REPORT: President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the Oval Office on the novel coronavirus. https://t.co… 6 minutes ago

seanmichaels42

@seanmichaels42 RT @NBCNews: LIVE: @NBCNews Special Report: President Trump addresses the nation on coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/lsSyNrsuUZ https://t… 10 minutes ago

CabbageTV

Shawn Cabbagestalk In prime-time address, Trump announces all travel from Europe to be restricted for 30 days https://t.co/YeMCtuX14k 15 minutes ago

cynchazen

cynchazen RT NBCNews: LIVE: NBCNews Special Report: President Trump addresses the nation on coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/5uVqhMrE3A https://t… 15 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump: All Travel From Europe To U.S. Suspended For 30 Days [Video]President Trump: All Travel From Europe To U.S. Suspended For 30 Days

CBS4's Debra Alfarone reports on the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:35Published

Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US [Video]Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US

Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office on the day the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Speaking for just..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.